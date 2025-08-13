Ultra Lotto: No one won nearly P340M jackpot on August 12 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — No one won the nearly P340 million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto on the draw on Tuesday.

This was after there were no winners in the in major lottos — Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Super Lotto 6/49 — drawn that day.

Based on the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) August 12 draw showed that no one got the winning combination of 14-33-50-57-22-39 with a jackpot of P339,955,661.20.

No bettor also picked the correct number combination that day for the Super Lotto — 35-44-21-16-27-34 — with a jackpot of P74,485,701.60.

This means that the Ultra Lotto jackpot in the next draw on Friday, August 15 may hit more than P340 million.

And the Super Lotto jackpot in the next draw on Thursday, August 14, may be more than P75 million.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

