P15000 annual aid for seniors, wider coverage pushed by councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The yearly financial assistance for senior citizens here should be raised to at least P15,000 and made available to more beneficiaries.

This was what Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales urged on Tuesday, citing the strain of inflation on the elderly’s cost of living.

In a privilege speech during the council on August 12, Andales proposed increasing the annual cash grant from the current P12,000 to P15,000 or another figure the council might find reasonable after consultations with fiscal managers.

He also called for updating the ordinance’s cut-off year for eligibility from 2013 to 2021, which he said would include more qualified seniors.

“These proposals are not just about figures on paper. It is about restoring dignity, expanding compassion, and honoring our responsibility to those who have given so much to Cebu City,” Andales said.

P12000 per year

Under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2453, as amended, eligible seniors receive P3,000 per quarter, totaling P12,000 a year.

The amount, Andales said, once offered modest relief but had been eroded by price hikes, making it insufficient for basic needs such as food, medicine, and utilities.

The councilor asked the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) to provide updated demographic data, the current beneficiary count, and the projected fiscal impact of his proposals to guide deliberations.

He also urged fellow councilors to consult senior citizens in their districts, as well as relevant committees, before crafting amendments to the ordinance.

“Let us show our seniors that they are not forgotten. Let us make Cebu City Government a city that cares—not only in word, but more importantly, in action,” he added.

Push for updated master list

Andales’ proposal comes amid the city government’s ongoing effort to clean up its senior citizen payroll to ensure the integrity of financial aid distribution.

On July 29, the City Council approved a resolution authored by Councilor Harry Eran directing all 80 barangays to update their lists of senior beneficiaries and remove names of those who have passed away.

“There are senior citizens currently on the payroll who have already passed away, resulting in discrepancies in the distribution of benefits and in the efficient use of public funds,” Eran said.

The resolution also instructed OSCA to coordinate with barangays in verifying and renewing the official master list of qualified beneficiaries.

According to the resolution, several eligible seniors who have submitted complete requirements months or even a year ago remain excluded from the payroll due to outdated records.

Currently, OSCA protocol allows the family of a deceased beneficiary to claim the aid for the quarter in which the death occurred. Once the quarter ends, the beneficiary is tagged “deceased” in the system, deactivating their record for future payouts.

Welfare priority

The cleanup aims to ensure that only qualified beneficiaries receive assistance and that those excluded from outdated lists are promptly added.

“This initiative will greatly aid OSCA in identifying and removing ineligible entries, paving the way for the timely inclusion of eligible beneficiaries,” the resolution stated.

The Cebu City Government provides quarterly financial assistance to seniors who meet its eligibility requirements, as part of its broader social welfare program.

