No PIO head yet: Archival downplays it, saying ‘City Hall still running’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has assured Cebuanos that City Hall is operating normally despite having no appointed Public Information Office (PIO) head for more than a month.

He said the absence of a leader in the department was not a governance crisis.

“Kung naa moy ipangutana nako nga major, naa man ko. Ug way PIO, nagdagan man gihapon ang City Hall,” Archival told reporters.

(If you have something major to ask me, I am here. And if there is no PIO, City Hall is still operating.)

He dismissed concerns that the post’s vacancy was disrupting the flow of information from the city government.

The mayor explained that the PIO currently had about 15 personnel, down from around 40 in previous years, and said he was taking time to reassess the office’s actual functions before naming a new chief.

“Ako usang i-identify unsa gyud trabaho sa PIO. Certainly, within this month, nana nay PIO,” Archival said.

(I will still identify what kind of job the PIO will do. Certainly within this month, there will be a PIO.)

The vacancy has drawn attention from Henry Tomalabcad, the chief of the City Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), who earlier stressed that the PIO head would be crucial in ensuring coordinated, accurate, and timely public communication.

“Very essential gyud na nga naa’y head… Wala lang silay ulo, so maglahi-lahi ang direction. Even Malacañang has one,” Tomalabcad said.

(Having a head is really very essential…They just don’t have a head, so they follow different directions. Even Malacañang has one.)

He noted that the Local Government Code recognized the PIO as a key position alongside the city administrator. Still, Cebu City has had no designated head since the new administration assumed office on July 1.

Some PIO staff, who requested anonymity, said the absence of a department head had left the office without a unified plan.

“Supposedly, mo-go hand in hand na siya sa plano sa mayor. Karon, wala gyud mi head, wala mi’y direction,” one staff member said, adding that the PIO is also responsible for maintaining the mayor’s public image.

(Supposedly, this goes hand in hand with the plan of the mayor. Now, we have no head, we have no direction.)

Another insider described the office as “latagaw” or adrift, citing the lack of coordinated messaging.

Archival, however, maintained there was no “nagkaguliyang” or disorder within the office, saying the current staff could still handle their tasks and that urgent matters were brought directly to his attention.

While the mayor has promised that a new PIO head will be named within the month, the appointment will come only after he reviews the department’s structure and responsibilities.

