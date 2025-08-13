‘No Plate, No Travel’ policy: Cebu City to question LTO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will invite Land Transportation Office–Central Visayas (LTO-7) Director Glen Galario to an executive session to clarify the implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy amid growing concerns from motorists.

The special session, set for September 10, will also involve representatives from motorcycle clubs, habal-habal drivers, and vehicle dealers.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., who pushed for the move, said the lack of clear directives had disrupted livelihoods and forced motorists into fruitless trips to LTO offices.

No clear order

“Wa gyoy klarong kamanduan gikan sa LTO Central Office for this policy,” Alcover said in his privilege speech during the council’s August 12 session.

(There was no clear order from the LTO Central Office for this policy.)

“Ang uban mi-absent sa ilang trabaho, gi-cancel ang ilang mga appointments aron lang makuha ang ilang mga plates. Apan ang mga plaka dili pa available sa buhatan sa LTO,” he added.

(Others were absent from their job, canceled their appointments so that they can get their plates. But the plates were still not available at the LTO.)

Start of controversy

The controversy began when local media reported on August 6 that the LTO would begin apprehending vehicles using temporary or improvised plates by mid-August, with violators facing a P5,000 fine.

The announcement triggered a rush to LTO offices across Cebu, where many discovered their plates were still undelivered, either stuck in central office processing or yet to be released by dealerships.

The following day, however, another set of reports quoted LTO officials as saying there was no fixed deadline, no immediate apprehensions, and no collection of fines for vehicles with temporary or outdated plates.

A third clarification from LTO-7 on August 8 reiterated that no enforcement would take place “at this time,” further muddying the policy’s timeline.

Alcover said the shifting pronouncements created unnecessary panic, especially among motorcycle owners and public transport drivers.

“These mixed messages have caused damage to motorists and vehicle owners. It is important we find out who is accountable for the delays in license plate delivery—the LTO or the dealers,” he said.

Nationwide LTO directive

The “No Plate, No Travel” policy, also called “No Registration, No Travel,” is a nationwide LTO directive requiring all motor vehicles to be registered and fitted with official plates before being allowed on public roads.

LTO-7 earlier said plates issued from 2018 onwards were long available, while older backlogs, dating from 2017 and earlier, were only recently dispatched from Manila.

Regional Director Galario previously reported that more than 100,000 plates had been delivered to Central Visayas, but a “significant number” remained unclaimed.

He urged vehicle owners to verify their plate status via the LTO tracker website or by visiting their nearest office, warning of stricter enforcement in the coming months.

