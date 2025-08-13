P3 fare hike: Jeepney transport groups pushing for it

MANILA, Philippines — The petition of of three major transport groups for a provisional fare increase covering public utility jeepneys (PUJs) is still being studied. This was according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday.

The petition was filed on Monday by Pasang Masda, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines and the Alliance of Concerned Transport Operators, said the LTFRB in a statement.

The transport body was asked by the groups to make permanent the P1 provisional fare hike previously granted in October 2023, in addition to imposing another provisional increase of P2.

This will bring the base fare of traditional passenger jeepneys to P15 from the current P13, according to the LTFRB.

Multiple filings

It noted that the petition covers multiple filings for fare hikes for PUJs done between August 2023 and March this year, with proposals that ranged from increases in the base fare as well as adjustments per succeeding kilometer.

LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said the transport board was “carefully reviewing the request,” stressing that they will take into consideration both commuter welfare and operator viability.

“We are studying the petition in detail to ensure that any fare adjustment is fair, reasonable and based on solid justification,” he said.

“Our goal is to balance the needs of the riding public and the sustainability of public transport operations,” Guadiz added.

The LTFRB chief said the board would also follow due process and conduct public consultations and hearings on the proposed fare increase.

“We will listen to all sides before making a decision. This is part of our mandate to ensure transparent and participatory fare-setting,” he stressed. /cb

