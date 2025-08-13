Gorio slightly intensifies, rains, gusty winds experienced in Batanes

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rains and gusty winds are forecast across Batanes as Typhoon Gorio slightly intensified, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin that Gorio, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph, was located 165 km. northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 4 a.m.

Gale-force winds will prevail across Itbayat, where Signal No. 2 has been hoisted.

Strong winds will be experienced in the rest of Batanes, placed under Signal No. 1.

The enhanced southwest monsoon or “habagat” will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

No storm surge warning is hoisted, but a possible increase in potential for coastal flooding due to high waves, the weather bureau warned.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboard of extreme northern Luzon.

Up to very rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Batanes. Sea travel is risky for all types and tonnage of vessels.

Rough seas will prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of Babuyan Islands. Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorized bancas, are advised not to venture out to sea.

The typhoon, meanwhile, will bring heavy rains across Cagayan.

Gorio is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of southern Taiwan Wednesday and possibly exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA said. (PNA)

