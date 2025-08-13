Dangerous Chinese maneuvers in Scarborough: DFA to lodge protest

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is lodging a new protest against China’s conduct of dangerous maneuvers in the Scarborough Shoal —an action a Filipino civilian vessel was able to evade but ultimately caused collision between Beijing’s very own vessels.

“We will be in the process of doing so but, but for this time, it will be the statement that we have released today,” she said in an ambush interview on the sidelines of an exchange of notes on the Reciprocal Access Agreement entry into force on Tuesday.

Lazaro said the DFA is treating the issue “carefully” as she again conveyed Manila’s openness to hold a diplomatic dialogue with Beijing.

“This is a situation whereby we have to be more careful and we still go back to the process whereby diplomatic dialogue and discussions will be best for the situation,” she said.

“We cited two conventions there– the COLREGS (International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea) and the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea Convention), which I think is the dominating convention that should be employed by both sides.”

In the same interview, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. chided China after the latter blamed the Philippines in the latest flare-up.

“They can say what they want. But I mean, who’s more credible at the end of the day?” he asked.

“I’m already tired of contradicting and I don’t want to answer a blatant lie and glorify it. And everybody knows the truth, really. Why will we pick a fight?.”

In a separate post on X, United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condemned the Chinese actions, describing it “reckless” and directed against the PCG vessel.

The latest incident took place off the Bajo de Masinloc on Monday morning, while the Chinese Coast Guard ship 3104 was chasing BRP Suluan at high speed.

Visibly suffering from significant damage after colliding with People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship 164, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) immediately offered assistance, including medical aid and the towing of the damaged ship out of the area. (PNA)

