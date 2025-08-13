Bohol: Drunk cop in hot water for threatening American national, wife

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) has ordered the conduct of a formal investigation on a policeman assigned at the Guindulman Municipal Police Station who was accused of threatening an American national.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, BPPO chief, also ordered the transfer of Police Corporal Marcelo Olaer to the Provincial Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (PPHAS) at Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City on Monday, August 12, and the return of his service firearms.

Moreover, Banzon urged his subordinates to always be guided by the PNP Police Operational Procedures (POP) in the conduct of police operations.

The BPPO head said that he would not hesitate to order the transfer and the filing of administrative and criminal charges against police officers who would violate their POP.

Abusive cop

In a Facebook post, American national Kenny Foster, 41, accused Olaer of threatening him in front of his 25-year-old Filipina wife and their five-month-old son while they were outside the Guindulman Public Market in Brgy. Poblacion on Monday afternoon.

According to a report that the Guindulman police submitted to BPPO, the alleged incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Foster told the police that he was driving his motorcycle with his wife and son when Olaer, who was implementing ‘Oplan Sita’ saw him, and called his attention because they were not wearing helmets.

He alleged that Olaer tried to push their motorcycle as he also attempted to snatch its keys.

“Me alegar usab sila nga ang maong pulis nagsige og panghurat ug nagbuhi og daghan pang mga sakit nga pulong batok sa mga biktima samtang padayon nga nagsige og gunit sa iyang armas,” read part of the BPPO advisory.

(They alleged that the policeman continued to harass them and hurled hurtful words against the victim while he continued to wield his firearm.

Foster also alleged that Olaer pushed him and hit him on his side as he also arrogantly threatened his wife.

Grave threats

BPPO said that Guindulman police, led by its chief Police Captain Exelsis Belcina, is now in the process of gathering affidavits to support the filing of a complaint for grave threats against Olaer.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, the BPPO spokesperson, said they were serious in the implementation of their mandate to protect the people and ensure peace and order in Bohol province.

While they do this, there is also a need to uphold human rights.

