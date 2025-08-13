Taal Volcano logs 31 quakes, 30 tremors in past 24 hours – Phivolcs

LUCENA CITY—The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported an alarming increase in seismic activity at Taal Volcano in Batangas on Wednesday.

In its morning bulletin, Phivolcs said 31 volcanic earthquakes were recorded over the past 24 hours. The quakes were accompanied by 30 volcanic tremors that lasted one minute.

In an advisory issued on August 10, Phivolcs stated that the stations of the Taal Volcano Network (TVN) recorded an increase in real-time seismic energy measurement (RSAM) with continuous volcanic tremors.

A total of 19 volcanic earthquakes, including 21 volcanic tremors, were logged by the TVN from Aug. 9 to 12.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, Taal Volcano recorded only four volcanic earthquakes and a volcanic tremor, according to agency data.

Phivolcs defines volcanic earthquakes as those “generated by magmatic processes or magma-related processes beneath or near an active volcano.”

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating a low level of unrest.

