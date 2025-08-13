AFP on PH ships: If they are hit by Chinese vessels, measures in place

MANILA, Philippines – Contingency plans are in place in case the Aug. 11 Chinese harassment in Bajo de Masinloc resulted in a Filipino casualty, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Tuesday.

“May mga contingency plan tayo kung may nangyaring namatay or kung inabutan ‘yung Coast Guard natin ng [People’s Liberation Army] Navy (We have contingency plans if ever someone was killed or the Coast Guard ship was hit by the PLA Navy),” Brawner said in an interview.

“May mga actions tayong gagawin (We will act on it),” he added.

Rules of Engagement

Brawner said military and PCG personnel have been instructed to always follow the “Rules of Engagement” when performing their duties.

“At ang sabi doon sa (and what is said in the) Rules of Engagement is that we have the right to defend ourselves,” the AFP chief said.

Brawner also said the incident does not meet the requirements for the activation of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States.

Chinese vessels collided

On Aug. 11, two Chinese vessels collided while attempting to chase the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) that was performing routine humanitarian operation for Filipino fisherfolk in Bajo de Masinloc.

The PCG ship was accompanying a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel to Bajo de Masinloc to distribute aid to local fisherfolk when it was chased by PLAN ship 164 and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 3104.

BRP Suluan was able to evade the pursuing Chinese vessels, which eventually collided with one another.

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has expressed “serious concern” over the incident, calling China’s action as “unlawful interference” with routine Philippine operations in Bajo de Masinloc.

The DFA also said it is lodging a new protest against China’s conduct of “dangerous maneuvers” in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as the Scarborough Shoal. (PNA)

