Signal No. 2 up in Itbayat, Batanes as Typhoon Gorio intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Wednesday that Typhoon Gorio (international name: Podul) further intensified as it was about to make landfall over southern Taiwan.

Gorio and the southwest monsoon, or “habagat,” were forecast to bring rain to many parts of the country on Wednesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In an 11:00 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa reported that Gorio was last spotted about 160 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, up from 140 kph hours earlier, with gusts increasing from 170 kph to 215 kph.

The typhoon was moving west at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was in effect for Itbayat, Batanes, while TCWS No. 1 covered the rest of Batanes.

Meanwhile, Gorio is also enhancing the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, which will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds this Wednesday:

-Babuyan Islands -Northern portion of mainland Cagayan -Eastern portion of Isabela -Northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

Pagasa said Gorio is forecast to move generally west-northwest for the entirety of the forecast period.

“Based on its current track, Gorio may make landfall over the eastern coast of southern Taiwan this morning,” Pagasa said.

“Gorio is forecast to remain as a typhoon prior to its landfall over Taiwan, before weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period,” it added.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine area of responsibility this afternoon or evening. /gsg/abc

