‘Jet ski’ holiday joke of Vice Ganda condemned by Davao City Council

DAVAO CITY– The Davao City Council only condemned the statement of the comedian, Vice Ganda, for ridiculing the former president Rodrigo Duterte in his “jet ski holiday joke.”

The city council did not declare him persona non grata as most supporters of the former president demanded.

This amid the furor generated by Vice Ganda over the joke.

READ: Vice Ganda gidapigan ni Rep. Cendaña sa pagbira sa kanhi Pres. Duterte

The resolution, passed under suspended rule on Tuesday, followed a statement by the former President’s grandson on Monday, saying that the Davao City Council had far more important matters to attend to than being distracted by “attention-seeking antics from performers desperate for relevance,” referring to Vice Ganda.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, who filed the resolution, said he condemned the comedian’s satire that referred to the former president’s campaign promise that he would jet ski towards the West Philippine Sea to protest China’s incursion into the Philippine waters. Duterte failed to fulfill his promise as his administration had pivoted to China as its main foreign ally.

“Former President Duterte is not merely a national leader,” said Dayanghirang, “He is a son of Davao. For decades, he devoted his life to public service…and later serving as the 16th President of the Republic of the Philippines. Such a disrespectful portrayal is not only an affront to him as a person but an insult to the Davaoeños who hold him in the highest esteem.”

Although the City Council fell short of heeding the calls of Duterte supporters to declare Vice Ganda “persona non grata” in Davao City, the councilors said it had the same effect.

Vice Ganda faced backlash from Duterte’s supporters for his parody of the popular social media meme during the first day of his two-day concert with Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez last August 8.

READ: Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez draw laughs, ire with jetski skit in concert

Dayangyirang said that he and the people in Davao are no strangers to humor, and they welcomed healthy discourse. “But what transpired was not political satire in the spirit of constructive criticism; it was a targeted insult, delivered to a national audience, against a leader whose legacy is deeply tied to our city’s honor and dignity.”

The City Council resolution said the city government of Davao upheld values of respect, courtesy, and the preservation of dignity towards all individuals, particularly “public officials who have served the nation with distinction.” It referred to the former President as “proud Davaoeño,” who brought honor to the city as former mayor and former President; and that Vice Ganda’s recent public performance, making satirical and derogatory remarks on him, had insulted not only Duterte but also the people of Davao, who “held him in high esteem.”

Hence, the Davao City Council only finds it proper to take a formal stand in protecting the dignity of its people and leaders.

“Davao City will not be distracted by cheap insults and distasteful jokes made for clout,” said the former President’s grandson and namesake Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, the city’s acting vice mayor. “Public figures like Vice Ganda, who use their platform to mock rather than uplift, reveal more about their own character than about the people they ridicule,” the acting vice mayor added.

READ: Castro defends Vice Ganda’s jetski holiday joke: It came from Duterte

Earlier, several personalities, including Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, son of National Artist for Theater and Literature Rolando Tinio, had defended Vice Ganda, pointing out that satire was not only a form of entertainment but also a form of protest.

“You, DDS, VP Sara, former President Duterte, the Dutertes—you insult the president, and you call yourselves decent? Then Vice Ganda uses a parody based on what the former president said, and you get upset,” Castro said./coa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP