Proposed 2026 budget has lower confidential, intel funds – DBM

MANILA, Philippines—The proposed budget for 2026 will see a lower allocation for confidential and intelligence funds (CIF), as the country’s budget managers seek to allot these funds normally reserved for national security purposes only for the appropriate agencies.

In a press conference, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the Department of Budget and Management proposed P10.7 billion in total CIF allocations, or 11 percent lower than last year’s P12.1 billion, in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

The NEP serves as the basis for the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which will be enacted into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. later this year.

A breakdown of the proposed 2026 CIF shows that the Office of the President will be receiving the lion’s share with P4.5 billion, dwarfing even that of the country’s main intelligence agency – the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency – which will get P1.1 billion.

The Department of National Defense will be getting P1.8 billion in CIFs, Pangandaman added.

Other executive offices such as the Anti-Money Laundering Council, National Security Council, and the Philippine National Police which will be sharing P2.2 billion among themselves.

2026 budget

Nueva Ecija Rep. Mikaela Suansing, chair of the House committee on appropriations, said their priority for the 2026 budget is to ensure that secret funds go only to agencies allowed to have CIF.

Civil watchdogs have long criticized the opaque nature of confidential and intelligence funds, which are lump-sum allocations typically exempt from standard auditing procedures supposedly to safeguard national security and law enforcement.

Its vulnerability to abuse was illustrated by allegations that Vice President Sara Duterte misused over P612.5 million in confidential funds allocated to both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, two agencies that historically do not use CIF.

A House committee on good government inquiry during the 19th Congress found, among others, that the OVP disbursed confidential funds to ghost beneficiaries with fictitious names like “Mary Grace Piattos,” “Marian Rivera” and “Chel Diokno.”

This served as the basis of the Articles of Impeachment endorsed by 215 House lawmakers against her in February, but which were ordered dismissed by the Supreme Court in July for supposedly violating the one-year bar rule.

