Pam and Duke trade barbs over Danao hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City just became the casualty in another word war between Cebu province’s two top officials.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco exchanged strong-worded replies over a congressional bill seeking to upgrade the status of the province-ran hospital in Danao City.

A frustrated Baricuatro on Wednesday, August 13, responded to Frasco’s request to support the proposal, which he authored way back in 2020.

But according to the governor, upgrading a Level 1 hospital to Level 2 does not need to be enacted through a law.

Baricuatro also took a swipe at Frasco over the matter, telling him to steer away from politics involving hospitals and healthcare services in the province.

She described the congressman’s appeal akin to bandwagoning on her administration’s push to improve healthcare systems here.

“Sauna, sige’g suroy-suroy. Karon sakay-sakay… You don’t need congressional approval or bill for you to upgrade the hospital,” she said.

Furthermore, the governor told Frasco to instead focus on improving public health facilities in his hometown Liloan as well as in other localities under his jurisdiction.

Collaboration

In response, Frasco said he was ‘simply appealing for her support and extending a hand for collaboration.’

“Governor Pam Baricuatro, let us set aside politics until 2028 and not allow our political affiliations or loyalties to dictate our actions. Let us put the health and general welfare of the Cebuanos first,” Frasco wrote in a text message.

During Wednesday’s press conference at the Capitol, Baricuatro did not hide her disappointment that Frasco resorted to social media in making the request.

Her administration reportedly has not received any formal communication from Frasco regarding the matter, added Baricuatro.

The last message they received from the congressman’s office was a notification of address and telephone change, she said.

“We really do listen to you. Yeah, but it’s just surprising when it starts in social media,” she pointed out.

Support

Last Tuesday, August 12, Frasco urged the governor and the Provincial Board to pass a resolution supporting House Bill No. 3313 that seeks to elevate the status of Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City to Level 2.

In 2021, the proposed measured was referred to the Committee on Health but due to several factors, including the pandemic and time constraints, the measure remained pending in the committee.

The proposed measure reached committee level but was no longer discussed because of the lack of a Cebu Provincial Board resolution supporting it.

Frasco said that “the lack of such endorsement has been a large factor in the delay of the committee’s deliberations on the bill.”

During the 20th Congress, he refiled his bill.

Danao City is the stronghold the Durano family, and is the only locality in the 5th district not allied with the Frascos, the Duranos’ political opponents.

