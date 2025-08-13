Cebu Greats nips Pasig City for third straight win in MPBL

CEBU, Philippines — Jun Manzo delivered a clutch performance as the Cebu Greats stretched their winning streak to three games with a 76-70 victory over Pasig City in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Tuesday night, August 12, at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

The Greats, who have undergone major roster changes mid-season, improved to 8-15, keeping their play-in hopes alive as they remain in 13th place in the South Division.

They will next face the struggling Bulacan team (3-19), 14th in the North Division) on Saturday, August 16, at the Quezon Convention Center in a game crucial to their postseason bid.

Under assistant coach Dondon Hontiveros, who is filling in for head coach Junthy Valenzuela, the Greats fell behind by 11 points at halftime, 36-25.

But Manzo sparked an 18-7 third-quarter rally with a three-pointer, getting help from Paul Desiderio, Mark Meneses, and Lean Martel to tie the game at 53-all entering the final period.

Cebu took control in the fourth quarter, with Jan Jamon drilling a jumper for their biggest lead at 69-61 with just over three minutes left. Pasig fought back with a 7-2 spurt behind Ajjien Pau Gadin and Warlo James Batac to cut the deficit to 71-68 with 53 seconds remaining.

Manzo, however, iced the game with another three-pointer and a pair of free throws to finish with a game-high 26 points.

Hontiveros will remain at the helm for the Bulacan game before Valenzuela returns on August 23 against Valenzuela City, a team formerly owned by current Cebu Greats owner Samson Lato.

BOX SCORE:

Cebu Greats 76 – Manzo 26, Martel 12, Jamon 9, Desiderio 9, Adlawan 8, Meneses 6, Hontiveros 2, Holmqvist 2, Tallo 2.

Pasig City 70 – Gadin 22, Galicia 19, Batac 13, Montuano 10, Garcia 8, Nimes 3, Acidre 3, Corpuz 2, Morante 1.

