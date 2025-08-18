Why we love our Aspins: Celebrating National Aspin Day

They may not have pedigrees or fancy papers, but an Asong Pinoy — fondly called Aspin — has something far more precious: an unmatched ability to win hearts.

This National Aspin Day, we celebrate these loyal companions who have become a beloved part of Filipino homes and streets alike.

From the bustling cities to quiet barangays, Aspins are everywhere — guarding gates, greeting neighbors, and following their humans with unshakable devotion.

Their charm lies not just in their resilience, but in their unique mix of traits: a street-smart nature, a protective spirit, and an uncanny sense for when you need a little comfort.

Minerva Gerodias loves dogs regardless of breed. But she shares that Aspins have something special.

“Aspins are very smart and loyal dogs, and they are resilient. Bisag unsa pa ang ilang giagian, they remain affectionate and protective,” she said. (No matter what they’ve been through, they remain affectionate and protective.)

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), echoes this.

“Ang mga aspin, once gi anad jud nimo gikan sa gamay, imong gi pet jud nimo, sweet sila,” says Dr. Utlang.

(Aspin dogs, once you’ve raised them from when they’re small and treated them as pets, they become very sweet.)

Unlike purebred dogs, no two Aspins look exactly alike.

Each carries a one-of-a-kind combination of colors, markings, and personalities — a reminder that beauty comes in all forms.

“Sa tinuod lang, ang Aspin murag nag kapamilya. Once you gain their trust, they will love you for life,” Gerodias added.

Honestly, Aspins are like family. Once you gain their trust, they will love you for life.

But they can also be fierce.

Kung naa siya sa balay, kung naay musulod, labi na og di siya kaila kung di siya friendly, maayo siya mubantay sa balay. Murag guerilla type, nga mu song-song dayon, muatras ana siya,” Utlang shares.

(When they’re at home and someone comes in—especially if it’s a stranger and they’re not friendly with them—they’re good at guarding the house. Like guerrilla type: they rush forward, then retreat.)

Aspin: Loyalty runs deep

Aspins are often more adaptable to our tropical climate, hardier against common diseases, and content with simple joys like a scratch behind the ears or a shared meal.

“Dili sila dali masakit. Ang importante ra gyud is imong pakan-on siya og tarong,” says Dr. Utlang.

(They don’t easily get sick. What’s important is that you feed them properly.)

But beyond their physical traits, Aspins embody a Filipino value we hold dear: malasakit.

Whether they’re strays finding kindness in a community or family dogs raised from puppies, their loyalty runs deep. They don’t care about status — they care about you.

This National Aspin Day, let’s not just celebrate their presence, but also advocate for their welfare. Support local shelters, consider adopting instead of buying, and treat Aspins with the same love and care given to any breed. After all, an Aspin’s love is pure, priceless, and proudly Pinoy.