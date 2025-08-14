Flood control projects: Cebu province welcomes audit on them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province welcomed the national government’s decision to review all flood-control projects here.

And for their part, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro also planned doing an audit of these infrastructure projects being implemented in the province.

The governor has also requested the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) to furnish the Capitol the complete list of flood control projects here.

While the provincial government will not conduct any investigation, as they currently have no flood control projects, she said they would welcome and support any initiative from the national government.

“If there’s an investigation, then so be it. Maayo nang makit-an ang katag dire, makita kinsa gyu’y nangurakot sa atong funds,” Baricuatro said during a press conference on Wednesday, August 13.

(If there’s an investigation, then so be it. This is good so that we can see who really are involved, we can see who stole our funds.)

“But definitely we welcome any investigation. If they’re going, to well, move for a congressional inquiry. Why not?” she added.

Cebu is one of the provinces in the country with the most number of flood control projects, the Malacañang reported following the launching of the Sumbong sa Pangulo website.

Several Cebu-based contractors were also listed in the top 15 that bagged billions worth of infrastructure projects. Among them was Dumanjug-based QM Builders.

Amid controversies, local officials here defended these contractors.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station, Dumanjug Mayor Efren ‘Gungun’ Gica vouched QM Builders’ reputation.

“QM Builders is a highly professional company whose projects have consistently brought significant benefits to our constituents,” he said.

The company, owned by Engineer Allan Quirante, had been responsible for spurring the local economy not only in Dumanjug but to neighboring areas as well, Gica added.

“As mayor, I am fully committed to supporting businesses that are deeply rooted in our community. QM Builders, being based in Dumanjug and employing an estimated 6,000 of our citizens, is a vital partner in our local economy,” the mayor said.

