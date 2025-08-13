The Hospital at Maayo: now a PhilHealth Konsulta provider for Cebu’s Northern communities

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM), a medical facility located in Mandaue City, announces its official accreditation under PhilHealth’s Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) Program.

Accessible, Trusted, and World-Class Healthcare – Now Covered by PhilHealth.

Now patients can gain substantial access to essential medical services, making quality healthcare more attainable than ever before.

Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama

This accreditation means immediate, tangible benefits for every eligible PhilHealth member and their qualified dependents. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that you and your loved ones can now enjoy benefits such as:

FREE outpatient consultations- No more delaying check-ups or wellness visits due to cost concerns. Access medical advice from THAM’s experts when you need it!

FREE laboratory and diagnostic tests- Early detection is crucial. With a range of essential lab tests and diagnostics covered (as listed by the Department of Health guidelines. Identifying potential health issues proactively becomes a stress-free reality.

FREE essential medicines- Ensuring continuous care, patients will receive necessary medications at no charge, promoting adherence to treatment plans and faster recovery.

These vital services are all provided in accordance with the Department of Health’s clinical guidelines. Together with THAM, this ensures they are delivered with the exceptional standard of care expected from one of Cebu’s most trusted names in healthcare.

Quick Registration, Lifetime Value

The Hospital at Maayo understands that navigating healthcare can sometimes feel complex. That’s why getting started with the Konsulta Program at THAM is designed to be simple and convenient. A dedicated Konsulta Help Desk is available to assist members through every step; from hassle-free registration and scheduling appointments, to ongoing health monitoring and crucial follow-up consultations.

Not yet registered on the PhilHealth Konsulta portal? No problem at all. You can easily sign up right on-site at THAM’s welcoming registration area. Our staff are ready on hand to walk you through the entire process, ensuring a smooth experience free from confusion.

This partnership between The Hospital at Maayo and PhilHealth Konsulta signifies a shared commitment to a healthier Philippines.

This marks a crucial moment to further empower families to actively prioritize their well-being, cultivating a culture of preventive care and solidifying accessible, world-class healthcare as a fundamental right, not a mere luxury.

Why Choose The Hospital at Maayo?

As a prime outpatient and inpatient hospital located at the heart of Cebu’s growing healthcare corridor, THAM goes beyond what’s expected of Konsulta providers.

Trusted by Companies

Over the years, The Hospital at Maayo has become the trusted healthcare partner for hundreds of local and national companies managing their employee health needs. From pre-employment packages to annual physical exams and corporate wellness programs, Maayo continues to deliver service excellence backed by medical expertise.

Holistic Patient Care

At THAM, we embrace a comprehensive holistic approach to healthcare, providing not just essential diagnostics, but also a diverse range of wellness services including aesthetics, dental, eye care, liver health, and more, for complete patient well-being.

Designed with the Patients in Mind

As one of Cebu’s most modern facilities, Maayo offers comprehensive healthcare with a full-service outpatient department, comfortable inpatient rooms, advanced diagnostics, and a warm, well-trained team ensuring fast results and seamless care.

Whether you live in Mandaue, work in Lapu-Lapu, or travel from Consolacion, Liloan, or Danao, The Hospital at Maayo is within your reach—ready to support your health and your future.

For inquiries to The Hospital at Maayo’s services, you may contact them through their landline at (032) 888 2662 or phone number: (0998) 962 1234. You may also follow THAM’s official Facebook page: The Hospital at Maayo; or visit them at UN Avenue Corner, DM Cortes St. , Alang-Alang, Mandaue City