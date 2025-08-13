Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr. is UV Green Lancers’ new team physician

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned Cebuano sports medicine expert and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr. is the team physician of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers for the upcoming Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25.

The formal welcome ceremony was held on Tuesday, August 12, at the UV Main Campus in downtown Cebu City. Vizcayno, also a long-time sports advocate, is well-known for providing free orthopedic consultations and even surgeries for injured athletes over the years.

He is also a staunch advocate on raising awareness about the importance of sports injury assessment, a concern overlooked in the local sports scene.

Present during the event were UV AVP for Administration and Finance Jose Miguel Gullas, athletic director Chris Mejarito, and the UV Green Lancers men’s basketball team, the reigning Cesafi grandslam champions.

Vizcayno vowed to help the Green Lancers maintain peak health as they aim for a historic four-peat in the coming season.

“As the team physician, my main responsibility is to look after our athletes’ health and performance. This includes preventing injuries, providing immediate care when needed, and ensuring a safe, effective recovery process,” said Vizcayno, who is also expected to head the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission under Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration.

To strengthen the team’s medical support, Vizcayno will work closely with Cesafi’s official physician, Dr. Rhoel Dejano, in overseeing player rehabilitation and injury prevention.

“I’ll be working closely with our Sports Medicine Rehab Physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano, and coordinating with coaches and staff to make sure each player stays in top condition. Communication will always be honest and clear, with the athletes’ well-being as the top priority,” he added.

Vizcayno also expressed his pride in joining the storied program alongside multi-titled head coach Gary Cortes, assistant coaches Jojo Maglasang and Raul Nuñez, and strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot.

“I’m truly honored to take on this role and bring my background in sports medicine to support the team. I look forward to a strong, healthy season ahead. Grateful to be part of the UV family,” Vizcayno said.

The Green Lancers are eyeing a rare four-peat in Cesafi season 25. They are armed with two new solid additions in Winston Bingil and Jay Alilin, ex-USPF Panthers who once donned UV’s jerseys in high school.

Also, ex-UV Baby Lancers’ standouts, John Dela Torre, Roderick Cambarijan, and Christophel Cian Abellana and the core roster of last season’s grandslam players will make up the entire team.