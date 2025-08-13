2 US warships deployed off Panatag Shoal after Chinese collision

MANILA, Philippines — Two United States warships were deployed off Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal on Wednesday, days after the collision of Chinese ships there.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said USS Higgins (DDG-76) and USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) are monitored at a distance of 30 nautical miles away from Panatag Shoal.

Earlier, the People’s Liberation Army-Southern Theater Command “mobilized forces to monitor, issue warnings and expel” the destroyer USS Higgins, its spokesperson Senior Captain He Tiecheng was quoted as saying in a Global Times report.

Inquirer reached out to the US Embassy in Manila and the US Indo-Pacific Command for comment.

On Monday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) with hull number 3104 chased BRP Suluan and performed a risky maneuver on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship BRP Suluan, leading to a collision with a Chinese navy warship.

Both ships sustained damage with CCG-3104’s forecastle being badly crushed, while BRP Suluan managed to evade the maneuver.

At least four personnel were on the front of the CCG-3104, but they were not seen after the collision, and it was assumed by Filipino personnel that they fell overboard, according to Tarriela.

China pushes what experts termed as “exclusion zone enforcement” in Panatag Shoal, flouting the 2016 arbitral ruling that declared the area a traditional fishing ground for the Philippines, China, and Vietnam.

The 2016 Arbitral Award made the ruling after the case filed by former President Benigno S. Aquino against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2013, a year after the tense standoff at Panatag Shoal.

Since the effective takeover of the Chinese in 2012, at least two CCG ships have been stationed near the shoal’s lagoon at all times, local authorities said, preventing the PCG and Filipino fishers from approaching.

