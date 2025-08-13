Cebu’s Go 4 Less triathletes shine in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu triathlon team Go 4 Less quietly made its own mark in the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu over the weekend while the spotlight was on elite foreign pros.

Leading the charge was Kimberly Paquibot, who emerged as the fastest Filipina finisher and champion in the women’s 25–29 age group.

She clocked 5 hours, 32 minutes, and 16 seconds. She bested fellow Filipinas Nica Virtucio (5:36:50) and Princess Hazel Mata (5:46:03).

Her teammate Ramonito Espinosa also turned in a winning performance, ruling the men’s 45–49 division in the fast-paced Sunrise Sprint event, which was held alongside the Ironman race.

Adding to the team’s success was Dustin Bersabal, who took third overall in the Ironkids Philippines competition on Saturday, also winning a podium spot in the boys’ 13–15 age group.

For Paquibot, the victory was a big surprise.

“I didn’t expect to win. Given last year’s podium finishers, I was focused on setting a personal best. Winning was just going to be a bonus,” she said.

The toughest stretch for her was the 21-kilometer run, the final and most punishing leg of the tri-sport race.

“Probably the run part. I lacked one gel, so I struggled around the 16 km mark,” she said. “I adapted, took some cola, gummy worms, and a salt stick to recover enough and finish strong.”

Espinosa, who finished his race in 1:26:48, admitted the swim was his biggest hurdle.

“I struggled in the swim course and felt rattled since there was no warm-up. I didn’t expect to win because I swim very slowly. But I stayed calm, focused on my pace, and didn’t give up until the finish line,” he said.

Bersabal’s race, a swim-run format for young athletes, was anything but leisurely. He crossed the line in 10:59, trailing fellow Cebuanos Joseph Iah Caluste (2nd) and Zachary Da Silva (1st).

“It was fun because I love the sport, but tiring because it was exhausting and such a long event,” said Bersabal, who collapsed to his knees after finishing. “I expected to perform well because I was confident in my training.”

Like Paquibot, Bersabal, also a student-athlete from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) found the run to be the hardest part, forcing him to dig deep despite the pain.

All three athletes have upcoming races in the months ahead, giving them more opportunities to showcase their talent on the national and international stage.

