Koronadal gun attack: Engineer dies, wife hurt

KORONADAL CITY – Authorities have launched a citywide manhunt for two gunmen who shot and killed a civil engineer and injured his wife during a Wednesday morning gun attack inside Doña Lourdes Subdivision.

Lt. Col. Peter Pinalgan Jr., city police director, said thnvictim of the Koronadal gun nattack, engineer Kezzie Junsan was pronounced dead at a hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds. His wife, Maria, sustained minor injuries and is being treated at the same hospital.

Pinalgan condemned the attack, saying an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators.

“We have widened the scope of our pursuit operation. We hope to catch the culprits soon,” he said in a radio interview.

The couple had just arrived at their second home in Doña Lourdes Subdivision, Barangay Zone 2, in their sports utility vehicle. As Junsan alighted to open the gate at 7:45 a.m., two men on a motorbike arrived. One of them opened fire on Junsan, while his wife, seated in the front passenger seat, was hit by stray bullets.

Police investigators recovered eight empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene of the Koronadal gun attack. (PNA)

