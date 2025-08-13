Magsayo hints at fighting in ‘Thrilla in Manila’ main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion and current No. 1 World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has hinted that he will headline the main event of a special fight card commemorating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Thrilla in Manila this October.

The original Thrilla in Manila, staged on October 1, 1975, at the Araneta Coliseum, was the iconic third bout between heavyweight greats Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier—remembered as one of boxing’s most brutal and unforgettable battles.

This year’s commemorative event is expected to showcase some of the country’s top fighters, with Magsayo likely topping the bill under MP Promotions.

Speculation began after Magsayo posted a highlight photo from the Ali–Frazier classic on Facebook. When a fan asked if he would appear on the undercard, the 30-year-old Bohol native simply replied, “Main event,” fueling buzz among fans.

Magsayo has been chasing another world crown since his brief reign as WBC featherweight champion. He recently secured the top spot in the super featherweight rankings, making him the mandatory challenger to American O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC world title.

The Filipino moved up from No. 2, overtaking Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez. Italy’s Michael Magnesi and American Raymond Ford, who follow him in the rankings, have also been floated as possible opponents.

Magsayo is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar on the undercard of the Pacquiao–Barrios WBC welterweight showdown last July 19 in Las Vegas. The victory improved his record to 28–2 (18 KOs) and kept him unbeaten in four fights since moving up in weight.

Foster, 31, owns a 23–3 record with 12 knockouts. He regained the WBC belt with a split-decision win over Brazil’s Robson Conceição in Verona, Wisconsin, last year and has not fought since.

