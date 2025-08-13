DPWH completes 87 flood control projects worth ₱7.3B in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th Engineering District has implemented a total of 87 flood control projects across its jurisdiction from 2022 to 2025, with a combined cost of ₱7.3 billion.

In an interview on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, DPWH Sixth District Engineer Gumer Castillo said the projects were concentrated along critical waterways where drainage systems required major improvements to address recurring flooding.

Of the total, 51 projects were carried out in Mandaue City, amounting to approximately ₱3.8 billion. These focused on improving water flow through the city’s rivers and creeks, particularly in flood-prone areas such as the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Consolacion and Cordova had a combined 27 projects during the same period, with a total investment of ₱3.2 billion. These were distributed as follows: nine in 2022, 11 in 2023, eight in 2024, and nine in 2025.

In Lapu-Lapu City, nine flood control projects were implemented from 2022 to 2025, with a total budget of ₱306 million. The breakdown was one in 2022, three in 2023, two in 2024, and three in 2025.

Castillo said all projects under the district were properly monitored and accounted for. He noted that drainage improvements have made a measurable impact, enhancing the capacity of water systems to manage heavy rainfall and surface runoff. While many projects are completed, some are still ongoing, and a few were suspended due to pending environmental clearances and permits.

Malacañang previously released a list of provinces with the most flood control initiatives, with Cebu ranking second with 414 projects.

Castillo also clarified that no contractors from QM Builders, a firm based in Dumanjug, Cebu, were involved in any of the flood control works in the district. QM Builders was earlier named by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as one of the top 15 contractors with the most flood-related projects nationwide from 2022 to 2025.

He added that the DPWH Central Office has directed all district offices to conduct a complete inventory and validation of projects from 2022 to 2025, with inspectors currently conducting site visits.

“So far sa akoang tenure, wala tay ghost project diri. Kampante gyud ta ana—puros implemented, ongoing ang uban, unya naay suspended,” said Castillo.

(So far in my tenure, we have no ghost projects here. We can be confident about that—all are implemented, some are ongoing, and a few are suspended.)

For its part, the Mandaue City Government has also implemented its own flood control initiatives, mostly in waterways and along highways, according to Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office.

He said the city typically allocates less than ₱50 million per project, and for those exceeding that amount, coordination is done with the DPWH.

Ocleasa emphasized the importance of coordination between the city and national agencies, following the city’s Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan.

“Coordinated gyud ta para mas mapadali ang implementation. Nisubay sa plano,” said Ocleasa. (We really need to coordinate to speed up the implementation. It follows the plan.)

He explained that while the DPWH has the Metro Cebu Drainage Plan, Mandaue City has its own Drainage Master Plan, and both are aligned.

Completing the comprehensive plan, he said, would greatly help solve the city’s long-standing flood problems. Current efforts are focused on major chokepoints such as A.S. Fortuna Street and key outfalls to manage runoff from higher elevation areas.

“Taas-taas pa gyud ni siya kay this is a problem 20, 30 years ago, and we are solving it now,” said Ocleasa.

(This will still take quite some time because it’s a problem from 20 or 30 years ago, and we are solving it now.)

He added that Mandaue is also coordinating with Cebu City through the Beyond Borders initiative, noting that 60 percent of floodwaters in Mandaue originate from the mountainous areas of Cebu City.

