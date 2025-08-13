Fisherman killed by lightning in Lapu-Lapu laid to rest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 38-year-old fisherman who died after being struck by lightning on August 5, 2025, in Brgy. Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, was laid to his final resting place on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Until now, Teodolito Intan’s live-in partner, Teresita Caay, still cannot accept his death.

“Mao gihapon, maglisod gihapon ko sa pagdawat. Pero akong paningkamutan nga magpakalig-on para sa akong mga anak,” Caay said.

(It’s still the same; I’m still having a hard time accepting it. But I will try my best to stay strong for my children.)

Despite this, Caay is thankful to those who helped her financially with her family’s daily expenses.

She said that some private individuals even promised to provide her with monthly financial aid.

“Nagpasalamat ko niadtong nagpadala nako kay nakatabang gyud intawn ug dako diri sa akoa. Sa tanang nakatabang ka nako para akong pares malubong, ug para sa among panginahanglanon,” she added.

(I am thankful to those who sent me help because it really helped me a lot here. To all who helped me so that my partner could be laid to rest and to meet our needs.)

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Government shouldered the expenses for Intan’s burial.

Aside from this, they also received food packs from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

However, Caay said that they have not yet received financial assistance from the city.

According to Buenafe Remocaldo, head of operations of CSWDO, they are still processing the financial and burial assistance for Intan’s family.

In addition, they will also apply for financial assistance for Caay from the Women in Especially Difficult Circumstances (WEDC) program.

Remocaldo also promised to enroll Caay as a Solo Parent, through which she will receive monthly financial assistance from the city.

They are fast-tracking her enrollment so that she can receive the financial assistance by the fourth quarter of this year.

Among Caay’s requests from the city government was to provide her with a livelihood or a job so that she can continue to meet the needs of her children.

However, Remocaldo said that they first need to assess her to determine what kind of livelihood they can provide.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP