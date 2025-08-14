FIBA Asia Cup: PH crashes out of tourney with big loss to Australia

MANILA, Philippines – Australia gave Gilas Pilipinas a reality check as the latter’s FIBA Asia Cup campaign ended in another quarterfinal exit with a 60-84 defeat at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Another slow start doomed Gilas as Australia, behind a solid three-point shooting, raced to a 29-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

READ: FIBA Asia Cup: PH beats Saudi Arabia in OT to reach quarterfinals

Gilas managed to stay close to Australia the rest of the way, but it only kept Australia from further blowing the game wide open.

Owen Foxwell and Jaylin Galloway each scored 15 points for Australia, which will play the winner of another quarterfinal game between Chinese Taipei and Iran in the semifinals.

READ: Justin Brownlee leads Gilas Pilipinas to Fiba Asia Cup quarterfinals

Kevin Quiambao put up 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from long range and four rebounds for Gilas, which bowed out of competition for the second straight time after the quarterfinals.

Despite the defeat, coach Tim Cone remains proud of how Gilas fared in the continental event.

“I really like our team. I liked the way we played. I liked their togetherness. They’re all good guys, and they’re easy to coach,” Cone said.

READ: Tim Cone rues Gilas’ poor showing vs ‘superior’ Australia

However, he was disappointed at how Gilas was bamboozled in the quarterfinals.

“I didn’t like our performance tonight. I didn’t think we stepped up as much as we wanted to,” he said.

Gilas will now shift its focus to the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, where it will face Australia again, along with New Zealand and Guam.(PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP