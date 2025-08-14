‘Habagat’ to bring rains across PH

MANILA, Philippines – The prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring rains in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast across Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, Pagasa warned.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate coastal waters are forecast across Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Pagasa said.

Tropical Cyclone Gorio (international name Podul), on the other hand, has exited the country on Wednesday, August 13, afternoon.

According to Pagasa in its 5 p.m., August 13, bulletin, that Gorio was already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The weather bulletin said that It slightly weakened, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is forecast to continue to weaken as it interacts with the terrain of Taiwan and mainland China, Pagasa said. (PNA)

