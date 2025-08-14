CCMC: Nice Archival seeks full audit of missing plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly a decade after it was first promised, the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) is again under scrutiny.

This time, over reports that critical construction plans detailing its exact dimensions, layout, and materials cannot be found.

Councilor Nice Archival, in a privilege speech during the City Council’s regular session on August 12, called for an independent, technical audit of all documents and blueprints for the long-delayed hospital.

She warned that the absence of such “as-built” plans raised “serious questions” about the project’s integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“These plans are not mere documents but vital tools — integral for effective renovations, repairs, maintenance, legal compliance, and future planning,” Archival said.

“The lack of such crucial documents hampers the city’s capacity to address pressing needs, undertake necessary upgrades, or even diagnose problems due to defective construction or misappropriated funds,” she added.

Archival urged the city to tap professional organizations, including the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, United Architects of the Philippines, and the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines, to scrutinize all existing technical records for possible irregularities, discrepancies, or unauthorized changes.

She also filed several formal requests:

For the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to coordinate with engineering and architecture groups for the audit.

For the City Treasurer’s Office to submit a payment report on contractors for Phases 1 to 4; and

For the scheduling of an executive session on September 2, with city engineers, the Office of the Building Official, and past contractors in attendance.

The renewed call comes just weeks after Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., citing the city engineering office, halted the P700-million Phase 5 works awarded to Dakay Construction over the same missing technical plans.

The contract, signed days before Archival took office, covers the completion of the third floor and construction of the fourth and fifth floors.

“Unsaon nimo pagsugod nga dili kompleto ang plano?” the mayor said earlier.

(How can you start if the plans are not complete.)

The Cebu City government has withheld the downpayment to the contractor until the documents are submitted and reviewed.

The CCMC, envisioned as a premier public hospital after the 2013 Bohol-Cebu earthquake damaged the old facility, was originally slated for completion in 2015. Instead, it has been mired in contract disputes, partial openings, and repeated delays under three administrations.

Archival said the audit is “not merely about construction or infrastructure” but about restoring public trust and ensuring that every peso spent is accounted for.

