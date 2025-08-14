Special non-working days declared by Palace in Mandaue, 12 other areas

– Malacañang has issued several proclamations declaring special non-working days in various provinces and cities that included Mandaue City in Cebu to allow residents to participate in significant local celebrations, including founding anniversaries, charter days, and cultural festivals.

Under Proclamation 986 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, August 19 was declared a special non-working day in Angono, Rizal, in commemoration of its separation from the Binangonan town.

Proclamation 987 was also issued, announcing August 20 as a special non-working day in Lucena City, in celebration of its 64th charter anniversary or Araw ng Lucena.

Proclamation 988 declares August 29 as a special non-working day in Dangcagan, Bukidnon, in celebration of its founding anniversary.

Proclamation 989 designates August 30 as a holiday in Mandaue City in Cebu province to commemorate its 56th charter anniversary.

August 30 also marks the formal organization of the city government under Proclamation 586 issued in 1969.

Proclamation 990 sets September 5 as a special non-working day in General Santos City, South Cotabato, in celebration of the 27th Tuna Festival, while Proclamation 991 declares September 8 as a holiday in Loon, Bohol to mark the SidlaKasilak Festival, also known as the Festival of Lights.

According to Proclamation 992, September 8 is a special non-working day in the City of Digos in Davao del Sur province, in celebration of its 25th founding anniversary (Araw ng Digos).

Proclamation 993 announces special non-working day in the City of Bais, Negros Oriental on September 9 to celebrate its 57th charter anniversary.

Proclamation 994 proclaims September 13 as a special non-working day in Claver, Surigao del Norte, in observance of its founding anniversary (Adlaw Nan Claver), while Proclamation 995 issues a similar holiday declaration on September 18 in Bansalan, Davao del Sur to mark its 73rd founding anniversary.

Proclamation 996 sets September 3 as a special non-working day in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, in celebration of its 57th charter anniversary, while Proclamation 997 declares September 8 as a special non-working day for Makilala, North Cotabato, to mark its 71st founding anniversary.

Based on Proclamation 998, September 13 was declared a special non-working day in the Cordillera Administrative Region in commemoration of the Sipat.

On September 13, 1986, then President Corazon C. Aquino met with representatives of the Cordillera Bodong Administration and the Cordillera People’s Liberation Army to signify the Sipat, or cessation of hostilities, and to acknowledge the people’s aspirations for Cordillera autonomy.

Proclamations 986 and 987 were signed on August 4.

Bersamin signed Proclamations 988, 989, 990, 991, 992, 993, 994, and 995 on August 8.

The remaining proclamations — 996, 997, and 998 — were signed by Bersamin on August 11. (PNA)

