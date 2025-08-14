Cebu City: P20 rice rollout pushed back over procurement review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents hoping to buy rice at P20 a kilo under the national government’s flagship Kadiwa ng Pangulo program will have to wait at least another week.

This, after the City Council put off approving the deal needed to start the scheme.

The deferment came during the council’s August 12 session, when Councilor Jun Alcover Jr. moved to delay voting on a resolution that would authorize Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Food Terminal Inc. (FTI).

Alcover, the resolution’s sponsor, said the pause followed concerns raised by Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales, who insisted the mayor’s office first secure final clearance from the City Legal Office (CLO) and comply with conditions set by the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) before executing the agreement.

“Unahon sa nato ang SP resolution. After this, kay i-execute na ni, ug ang paghimo sa purchase order kay i-adto na sa Bids and Awards Committee,” Alcover explained during the session.

(Let’s first do the SP resolution. After this, we will execute this, and the making of the purchage order because these will go first to the Bids and Awards Committee.)

Call for compliance

Andales countered that BAC approval of the purchase order should precede implementation. Councilor Alvin Arcilla also asked if the purchase order was already in place, prompting a brief recess.

When discussions resumed, Alcover moved to defer action on the measure until the council’s next regular meeting.

Councilor Francis Esparis, citing the CLO’s opinion, suggested FTI should first produce a board resolution authorizing its president to sign the contract on the corporation’s behalf before the MOA is finalized.

The CLO’s legal opinion, signed by lawyer Bernard Inocentes Garcia and approved by CLO chief Briccio Joseph Boholst, found no legal impediments to the MOA but stressed procurement laws must be followed.

What the agreement covers

Under the proposed MOA, FTI—a government-owned corporation under the Department of Agriculture—will supply well-milled National Food Authority (NFA) rice to Cebu City.

The rice, purchased by FTI at P33 per kilo, will be sold at a subsidized price of P20 per kilo to eligible beneficiaries such as indigent households, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

The national and local governments will each shoulder P6.50 per kilo in subsidies.

Aside from the P20-per-kilo rice, FTI has also offered the city stocks for its FTI-25 and Rice for All-25 programs, selling at P35 per kilo.

FTI will handle procurement and delivery to designated distribution points, while the city will manage beneficiary identification and distribution logistics.

Part of a broader rollout

The P20 rice program was launched in several Visayas provinces, including Cebu, on May 1 this year, fulfilling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2022 campaign promise.

Cebu Province was the first local government unit to implement the program in 2023 under then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia, though supply issues stalled it. Garcia reintroduced the initiative to Marcos during his Cebu visit in April 2025.

