Elnora Rose Celis Crowned Mrs. Grand Tourism Ambassador 2025 in Myanmar — shines in upcoming sci-fi film “Nuclear Winter”

Elnora Rose Celis has been officially crowned Mrs. Grand Tourism Ambassador 2025, bringing pride and recognition to her supporters across the globe. During the prestigious Mrs. Grand International 2025 pageant held in Myanmar, Celis also earned the coveted titles of Best in Talent and Best in Friendship, solidifying her status as a true embodiment of elegance, intellect, and international ambassadorship.

With her inspiring fusion of beauty, intelligence, and creative expression, Elnora Rose Celis continues to shine as a global role model.

The global pageant celebrates not only beauty and grace but also the strength, achievements, and purpose-driven advocacy of married women worldwide. Celis stood out for her commanding presence, heartfelt mission, and remarkable versatility.

Beyond the crown, Celis is also making her mark in the film industry. She takes on a powerful role as the enigmatic Jane Doe in the upcoming sci-fi drama “Nuclear Winter.” The film is set for theatrical release this September 2025 in the Philippines. The theatrical release in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, and other countries will follow soon.

Directed by Danni Ugali, “Nuclear Winter” explores survival, identity, and resilience in a post-apocalyptic world. The film stars Ron Chan in the lead role, alongside Anastasiia Dymchenko, with a strong international cast including Wriai Mapula, Vincent Fredriksen, Stephanie Fredriksen, Xenriana Wilkins, Nicholas Chan, Nicole Chan, Neo Chan, Leigo Suyko, Lades Pepito, Liam Suyko, and Ailene Beldad, among others.

Reflecting on her recent accomplishments, Celis shared:

“Being crowned Mrs. Grand Elite 2025, along with the special honors of Mrs. Grand Royal and Mrs. Grand Tourism Ambassador, is beyond my dreams. Playing Jane Doe in “Nuclear Winter” gave me a new voice to tell stories that matter. I’m honored to inspire women around the world through both pageantry and cinema.”

As she steps from the crown to the big screen, audiences worldwide eagerly await her upcoming performance this September 2025.