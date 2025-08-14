Mandaue’s unsold NFA rice: Capitol won’t take them back

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government has declined to take back the hundreds of sacks of rice left unsold and rotting in a Mandaue City warehouse, saying it is the responsibility of local governments to dispose of them.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the province had already fulfilled its role by purchasing the rice, which was intended for distribution under the Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB) program.

“It’s as good as sold,” Empaces said in Cebuano. “The LGUs (local government units) should now handle the distribution or disposal.”

Empaces, however, said the Capitol would be willing to assist Mandaue City in finding a proper disposal method.

He added that Governor Pamela Baricuatro was open to discussing the issue with Mandaue Mayor Jonkie Ouano, along with other city-related matters.

The Mandaue City government announced Wednesday, August 13, that it intended to return nearly 400 sacks of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA), citing safety concerns that prevent them from donating or selling the stock.

The rice was part of the SMB program launched under former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to sell goods below market prices to underprivileged communities.

Officials attribute the spoilage to factors such as declining demand and the lack of clear guidelines and documentation when the program was implemented.

The current provincial administration is still formulating measures to address the SMB’s lingering problems.

