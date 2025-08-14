AboitizPower breaks ground on Visayas’ first Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System

On July 17, 2025, AboitizPower, through its subsidiary East Asia Utilities Corporation (EAUC), officially broke ground on the Visayas’ first 30-megawatt Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Mactan Economic Zone in Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

The project, approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, is part of AboitizPower’s broader push for a more flexible, stable, and intelligent energy system in the country.

Set for completion in the first half of 2026, the facility will combine battery storage with EAUC’s existing diesel peaking plant to enhance grid stability, enable renewable energy integration, and provide fast-response power support in Central Visayas.

The ceremony was led by Rhea Navarro, Regional COO for Visayas, and Aldo Ramos, COO for Operated Assets, AboitizPower Transition Business Group, alongside Juris Sadornas, VP for Energy Storage Systems Project Development and Execution.

Also in attendance were Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, Lone District of Lapu-Lapu City Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, and PEZA-MEZ Zone Administrator Emmanuel Cortero, along with representatives from the Department of Energy, NGCP, DPWH, DENR, and MECO.

“This 30-megawatt hybrid BESS facility is the first of its kind in the Visayas. It represents a sustainable and strategic solution designed to support the integration of renewable energy by providing grid stability and flexibility as we meet the demands of a rapidly growing Cebu,” said Navarro.

Governor Baricuatro lauded the project as a “bold and innovative step” that will boost supply reliability and support the province’s economic growth.

The project, approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, is part of AboitizPower’s broader push for a more flexible, stable, and intelligent energy system in the country.