P3 jeepney fare hike still under review – LTFRB-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposed P3 increase in public utility jeepney fares is still under careful study, transport officials said.

Transport officials warn that any sudden fare adjustment could ripple through the economy and burden commuters.

In Central Visayas, Eduardo Montealto Jr., the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), said they are closely evaluating the petition for a P3 jeepney fare hike from three major transport groups.

He said that the final decision will weigh not only the needs of operators and drivers but also the recommendations of key economic agencies.

“Represented pati atong transport group diri kay national man. According to our secretary, nadungog nako sa news nga studyhan kay kinahanglan mana naay balanse. Tan-awon man nato ang recommendation sa NEDA, Department of Energy ug sa atong community public,” Montealto said in an interview.

He stressed that fare hikes cannot be granted hastily.

“Dili pod ta basta-basta mo-increase kay maapektuhan pod atong economy so studyohan pa na,” he said. “Dili lang usa ko musulti kay karon, like gahapon, nag-reduce nasad ang diesel.”

National petition under review

The P3 jeepney fare hike petition, filed jointly by Pasang Masda, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and the Alliance of Concerned Transport Operators, seeks to make permanent the P1 provisional fare hike granted in October 2023 and add another P2 increase on top of that.

If approved, the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys would rise from P13 to P15, with adjustments for every succeeding kilometer.

The LTFRB earlier said the petition consolidates multiple fare hike requests filed between August 2023 and March this year. These cover not only base fare increases but also proposed distance-based adjustments.

National LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III earlier assured that the board will conduct public hearings and consultations before issuing a decision.

“We are studying the petition in detail to ensure that any fare adjustment is fair, reasonable, and based on solid justification,” Guadiz said in a previous statement. “Our goal is to balance the needs of the riding public and the sustainability of public transport operations.”

Fuel price drop offers temporary relief

The fare hike proposal comes as oil companies project another round of fuel price rollbacks next week.

In an earlier report, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said diesel prices could drop by P1.30 to P1.50 per liter, while gasoline may be cheaper by P0.40 to P0.60 per liter, citing lower crude oil costs in the global market and favorable foreign exchange trends.

Bellas attributed the price decline to increased OPEC+ production, easing tariff concerns, and growing fuel supply from China. However, he noted that geopolitical risks, particularly in Eastern Europe and evolving US trade policies, still cloud the market outlook.

For LTFRB-7, these fuel price shifts are part of the reason they are taking a cautious stance on fare adjustments.

