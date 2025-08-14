Mandaue City: We’ll work to resolve unsold NFA rice issue with Capitol

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government aims to resolve its issue with the Cebu Provincial government over the disposal of 397 unsold sacks of NFA rice initially intended for low-income residents.

Lawyer Gonzalo Malig-on, city administrator, said on Thursday, August 14, that the City remains committed to addressing the issue and finding a fair solution with the Province.

He noted that while informal discussions had taken place, a concrete agreement had yet to be reached.

READ: Mandaue’s unsold NFA rice: Capitol won’t take them back

“The Mayor’s intention is to return the rice,” Malig-on said. “But ultimately, we want to resolve this in a way that avoids loss for the City.”

For now, the remaining rice—397 sacks—remains stored at the city’s warehouse in Barangay Tawason.

Disposal options explored

City officials are still exploring disposal options, though the preferred solution remains returning the goods to the Capitol.

READ: NFA rice, 397 unsold sacks: Mandaue plans to return them to Capitol

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano earlier announced that the city intended to return the rice due to the absence of any formal agreement governing the supply.

Rice stocks no longer fit for use

However, the Cebu Provincial government rejected the offer, stating the rice stocks were no longer fit for use and that Mandaue City had verbally agreed to handle their disposal.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces confirmed this position, citing the rice’s deteriorated condition and referencing a prior verbal understanding between the two parties.

A joint inspection on August 4 by the City Agriculture and Health Offices found signs of contamination in several opened sacks. Samples from unopened sacks were sent to the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas for testing. Following the investigation results, Mayor Ouano ordered a halt to all distribution and sales for safety reasons and instructed that the rice not be sold or distributed again.

The rice was part of the Sugbo Merkado Barato program launched in 2023 under then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to provide affordable rice and basic goods to low-income families.

READ: NFA starts selling P20/kilo rice to farmers, workers

Challenges in distributing rice

Mandaue City received 1,099 sacks of NFA rice at 20 pesos per kilo. Beneficiaries, drawn from DSWD’s Listahanan 3 database, were limited to buying two kilos per week. The list, however, was based on data from 2019 to 2021, which made distribution less effective.

Despite these limitations, City Social Welfare Services Office head Michael Pielago said the office made strong efforts to sell the rice when distribution began in November 2023. However, sales were challenged by reports of worm infestation, limited purchase quantities, and poor accessibility for residents in remote areas. The outdated beneficiary list also affected turnout.

In January 2025, the Province informed the City it would be financially liable for the unsold stocks—an obligation CSWS head Michael Pielago said had never been previously disclosed.

The City then proposed returning the rice or allowing larger purchases to improve sales, but both options were rejected by the Capitol.

Despite the stalemate, Malig-on emphasized that the City remains open to ongoing discussions with the Capitol and is hopeful they can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

“We want to settle this matter with the Capitol in a way that is fair to both parties,” Malig-on said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP