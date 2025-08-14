Ombudsman slaps ex-Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia with fines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Ombudsman told former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to pay up to approximately P1.2 million in fines after they found her guilty of administrative charges.

The state’s anti-graft body found Garcia guilty for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct over the desilting project her administration undertook in Mananga River.

The punishment was supposed to be a 1-year suspension without pay but considering Garcia is no longer a public official, the Ombudsman ordered to pay the fine equivalent to six months of her basic salary as governor.

Provincial governors earn between P203,200 and P226,00 in a month, based on the current compensation scheme from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

READ: EV shift could strain Cebu’s power grid, transport regulator warns

Case background

The decision stems from a case filed by Moises Deiparine which also became the basis for Garcia’s six-month suspension last April — just few weeks shy of the May 12 polls.

Deiparine accused the former governor of grave abuse of authority, gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross negligence, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and violation of Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713).

His complaint revolves around the special permit Garcia issued to Shalom Construction Inc. in May 2024 to desilt the upstream portions of the Mananga River as part of the province’s measures to address drought and shortage of water that year.

However, Deiparine reported that her administration failed to secure the mandatory clearances from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), such as the environmental compliance certificate.

In a 37-page ruling, the Ombudsman stated that Garcia did not commit grave abuse of authority, gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, and gross negligence, leading to their dismissal.

Urgent need

While they pointed out that Garcia’s intentions were well-meant, she still needs to uphold and comply with prevailing environmental laws.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the evidence at hand, it can be reasonably inferred that the respondent’s intentions in desilting the Mananga River were well-meaning. She had sought to address the urgent water crisis brought about by the El Niño phenomenon,” portions of the document read.

“However, our environmental laws, particularly those relating to the EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) and the requirement to obtain an ECC (Environmental Compliance Certificate), are in place to ensure that solutions to present problems do not create greater environmental harm in the future,” it added.

Reporters have already reached out to Garcia for her comments as of this posting.

But it can be recalled that the former governor has defended her decision to issue the special permit in question was driven solely by the urgent need to address the critical water shortage that had severely affected the entire franchise area of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, which includes Cebu City and seven other local governments.

She said all decisions were undertaken in close collaboration with the affected local governments as well as with the government agencies tasked to regulate environmental matters, namely the DENR, the Environmental Management Bureau and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau. / with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP