Nearly half of inspected Bohol vehicles have brake issues – VICOAP

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The Vehicle Inspection Centers Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP) is raising the alarm over the condition of many Bohol vehicles.

From January to July 2025, Bohol’s accredited Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs) inspected a total of 30,829 Bohol vehicles. Of these, 13,845 — or 45% — were found to have faulty brakes, a defect that could cause serious accidents if left unchecked.

“This is a major road safety concern,” said John Alison Uy, VICOAP Board Secretary. “Brake inspections are not yet mandatory in the Philippines. Many vehicle owners may be unknowingly driving with serious brake defects, putting themselves, their passengers, and pedestrians at risk.”

Uy explained that PMVICs are equipped with modern brake-testing facilities and other specialized tools to detect safety issues early including checks on lights, suspension, and emissions, going well beyond the standard emissions-only testing offered elsewhere.

PMVICs in the Philippines use roller brake testers, to accurately measure a vehicle’s braking efficiency. In this process, each wheel is positioned on two counter-rotating rollers that simulate key aspects of road braking conditions under controlled, load-simulated environments. The system measures braking force, detects imbalances between wheels, and flags symptoms of potential defects such as worn pads, leaking brake cylinders, or malfunctioning brake systems.

Unlike visual checks or manual estimates, the roller brake test is computerized, automated, and standardized, ensuring consistent results and minimizing human error. This technology is recognized by international vehicle safety regulators, reinforcing the reliability and legitimacy of PMVIC brake inspections in the Philippines.

“In support of the LTO’s road safety mandate, we are ready to serve the anticipated surge in inspection demand. Our goal is to help motorists meet requirements ahead of the stricter rules and ensure their vehicles are genuinely safe,” Uy added.

VICOAP’s PMVICs are working closely with the LTO in Bohol to handle the expected surge in inspection demand following the reprieve period. Motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to have their vehicles inspected early, both to avoid penalties and to ensure their vehicles are genuinely safe for public roads.

“An inspection isn’t just about keeping up with regulations, it’s about saving lives,” Uy said.

“Every defect we find is one less potential crash on our roads.”

For more information on VICOAP and the location of accredited PMVICs in Bohol, motorists may visit VICOAP’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vicoapofficial/

