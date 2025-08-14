DTI: Mandaue public market – supply stable, prices affordable

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, conducted a price and compliance inspection at the Mandaue City Public Market and a nearby Supermarket on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Leading the inspection were Lawyer Regino Mallari, officer-in-charge of the Fair Trade Group, and Assistant Secretary Dominic Tolentino. The team assessed the prices of basic goods and verified the accuracy of weighing scales under the “Timbangan ng Bayan” program.

Also present during the inspection were City Administrator Lawyer Gonzalo Malig-on and Executive Secretary Lawyer Riczen Gingoyon.

According to Lawyer Mallari, both the public market and supermarket were found compliant with the DTI’s suggested retail prices (SRPs) for essential goods, including rice, canned goods, and instant noodles.

“The supply is stable, rice and other basic goods are affordable, and establishments are generally compliant with our price guidelines,” Mallari said.

The DTI also confirmed that weighing scales inspected were properly calibrated, ensuring consumers receive accurate quantities for their purchases.

The inspection forms part of DTI’s regular market monitoring initiative, conducted in partnership with the Mandaue City government to ensure consumer protection and uphold fair trade practices.

Mallari also commended the Mandaue City Market Administration for its proactive efforts in monitoring prices and ensuring transparency through the use of LED TVs displaying current market prices.

Market Administrator Athena Salas reported that the city had been conducting weekly price and weighing scale monitoring in its public market. Of the 1,200 total stalls in the market, 982 are currently occupied.

Mallari noted that while no violations were recorded during the visit, retailers are subject to administrative penalties if found overpricing or violating SRPs.

He emphasized that retailers and market administrators would first be asked to explain any sudden price increases, which are often linked to supply disruptions such as weather disturbances.

Aside from Mandaue, the agency has also inspected several manufacturing plants and supermarkets in Cebu to ensure compliance with suggested retail prices.

