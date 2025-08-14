BSKE postponement: Mandaue barangay captains welcome move

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barangay captains in Mandaue City welcomed the recently signed law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), which were originally set for December 1, 2025.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed Republic Act No. 12232, or the Act Setting the Term of Office of Barangay Officials and Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan. The law moves the next BSKE to the first Monday of November 2026, and every four years thereafter.

Marcos said the BSKE postponement will allow the government to focus on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) this October.

This was warmly welcomed by Mandaue barangay captains.

For Greg Yap, barangay captain of Banilad in Mandaue City, the BSKE postponement is a positive move. He said it allows more time to continue serving and to complete projects that would not be feasible within a shortened two-year term.

“Sa ako lang nagpasalamat sa presidente (napirmahan) para ang atoang panerbisyo sa katawhan, magpadayun,” said Yap.

Yap is currently serving his final term.

The last BSKE was held on October 30, 2023.

In Barangay Cambaro, Captain Maricar Cañete also welcomed the decision. She noted that while the original term for barangay officials is three years, two years would have been too short to properly implement projects.

“Thank you kaayo sa atoang presidente nga nisign siya ato nga bill nga nahimo nang law,” she said. “Sa amo for now, trabaho lang sa kay mao may kinahanglan sa tawo dili lang sa ta mamolitika,”

Cañete explained that program implementation typically follows planning done the previous year, and many ongoing plans need more time to be realized.

Barangay Opao Captain Nixon ‘Jojo’ Dizon shared similar sentiments. While they had prepared for elections whether this year or next, he said their main concern has always been serving the people. Dizon emphasized that it’s up to the public to judge whether or not their performance has met expectations.

In Barangay Mantuyong, Captain Julius Caesar Lumapas Areopagita viewed the three-year term as standard and said they had not received any special advantage from the extension. For him, it’s business as usual, and their work in the barangay continues.

While most Mandaue barangay captains support the BSKE postponement, some residents have expressed disappointment.

Carrianne Marie Fabrua from Barangay Centro in Mandaue City said she preferred the elections to proceed this December. She was already prepared to vote and had hoped for change in local leadership.

Meanwhile, Irene Floron from Inayawan, Cebu City said she didn’t mind the BSKE postponement. One of her children has yet to register, and the delay gives them time to complete that process.

