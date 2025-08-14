Cebu Gov. Baricuatro orders review of ‘out of place’ Santa Fe high-rise resort

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has a description about the controversial high-rise being erected along the famous white-sand coast of Santa Fe in Bantayan Islandm and it’s this: out-of-place.

In fact, Baricuatro has ordered a review of the project.

On Wednesday, August 13, the Capitol met with regulators from the Environmental Bureau Management and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to discuss the resort, called The Stria.

Initial findings showed that the project violated several provisions in their Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

These include limiting its height of up to three storeys only. The project, however, has already constructed 11 floors.

Environmental regulators suggested to limit the height in compliance with existing laws declaring portions of Bantayan Island as a protected area, a status that went all the way back in the 1980s.

Protected area

Bantayan is composed of three municipalities: Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos.

The island group is among the most popular tourist destinations in Cebu, drawing thousands of visitors annually, thanks to its crystal clear waters and stretches of fine, white-sand beach.

In 1981, then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. declared Bantayan and its surrounding islets a protected wilderness area but the it did not specify which areas it covered.

The DENR eventually placed all 23 islands under the Bantayan island Wilderness Area (BIWA).

Photos and videos of the ongoing construction at The Stria, a luxury resort that combines hotel and residential living, recently went viral, earning the ire of netizens.

Some described it as affront to the island’s natural beauty while others feared it would only lead to further commercialization in Bantayan, similar to what happened to Boracay.

Bantayan is located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

Media has already sought the comments of the local government unit (LGU) of Santa Fe, but to no avail as of this writing. /csl

