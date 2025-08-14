Fist of Fury VIII: Miyamoto, Japanese fighters arrive in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A team of Japanese fighters led by Haroki Miyamoto has arrived in Cebu to face their Filipino opponents in Fist of Fury VIII: Philippines vs. Japan this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside City.

Miyamoto (2-0, 2KOs) will headline the card against Junibert Bantay (8-0, 1KO) of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable in the main event, with the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver Youth title at stake.

The Japanese team also includes several amateur standouts who will go toe-to-toe with Cebuano amateur boxers. The fight card features five amateur bouts and five professional matches, presented by Chao Sy International Boxing Promotions.

The official weigh-in for Fist of Fury VIII is set for Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. at SM Seaside City, followed by a press conference.

Aside from the Bantay-Miyamoto clash, fans can look forward to Carcar City’s Jemuel Aranas (7-2, 4KOs) taking on Japanese brawler Kiyoto Narukami (5-1, 2KOs), a Cebu-based Japanese under ZIP Sanman Boxing Team in Banawa for the Philippine title.

Narukami, a native of Tokyo, is now based in Cebu under the guidance of Michael Domingo, trainer of world champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Also on tap is the Philippine Youth bantamweight title fight between Vicente Unidos (4-1, 3KOs) and Kenneth Albino (6-3, 3KOs), as well as a rematch between Cebuano prospect Joferson Trazo and veteran Marlon Alejandro.

The amateur bouts will start at 5 p.m., followed by the professional undercard at 6 p.m.

Fist of Fury VIII is backed by La Fortuna Bakery and Toyota. For ticket reservations, visit the Chao Sy International Promotions and Events Facebook page.

