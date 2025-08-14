UV, UC rivalry heats up in Carmen fiesta exhibition game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters take their rivalry to the north of Cebu as they clash on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in Carmen, Cebu, as part of the town’s fiesta celebration.

The game, organized under the leadership of Mayor Carlo T. Villamor, promises another chapter between two of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi)’s most dominant basketball squads.

For the past three seasons (2022–2024), coach Gary Cortes’ Green Lancers have narrowly edged the Webmasters in the finals, completing a rare three-peat championship run.

READ: CESAFI FINALS: UV sweeps UC, claims 16th CESAFI crown

Still, the Webmasters are far from backing down. Coach Kern Sesante’s men are riding high after capturing the Maasin City Inter-collegiate Invitational title last week, a win that boosted their confidence heading into this marquee matchup.

Sophomore standout Ricofer Sordilla earned MVP honors in the tournament, while Leonard Luther is expected to provide an extra spark for UC’s offense. Also reinforcing the team is former USPF veteran guard Neon Chavez and UC’s solid core that played in the past three finals.

UV, on the other hand, remains formidable with its intact core and rising stars AJ Sacayan, Raul Gentallan, and Ivo Salarda leading the charge with the help of its newest additions, Winston Bingil and Jay Alilin, two ex-USPF Panthers. Adding reinforcements are three former UV Baby Lancers in Roderick Cambarijan, John Dela Torre, and Christophel Cian Abellana.

“Councilor (Rashid Tacocong) really wants the basketball fans to enjoy this. It’s going to be a great game, something the people here have been waiting for,” said commissioner Ronnie Mata.

The UV-UC showdown will tip off at 7:30 p.m. as the main attraction. The evening will open at 6 p.m. with an inter-barangay battle between Cantipay and Cantumog in the ongoing 4th Mayor’s Cup. Triumfo will then face Lower Natimao-an at 9 p.m. to cap the night. /csl

