Pampanga child abuse: DSWD to file cases vs. head of care facility

MANILA – The Pampanga Police’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) 3 (Central Luzon) have arrested an American national who is the subject of numerous complaints by children over alleged abuse.

The complainants claimed they experienced physical, verbal, and psychological abuse while under the care of Pastor Jeremy Ferguson’s social welfare and development agency (SWADA) in Mexico, Pampanga.

Ferguson, director of the New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga, Inc. (NLBCMPI) located in District 12, Barangay Pandacaqui, was arrested late Wednesday evening for violation of Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The law imposes penalties of up to 12 years in prison for child abuse cases.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday morning issued a cease-and-desist Order (CDO) against NLBCMPI, which was served on the same day by personnel of DSWD-3, headed by Director Venus Rebuldela.

Ferguson’s arrest came about eight hours after the rescue of 156 children from his custody based on complaints of physical abuse, verbal abuse, psychological abuse, presence of fire hazards, mismanagement of funds, and non-compliance with the DSWD Registration, License to Operate and Accreditation standards.

“We will be filing criminal cases against Pastor Ferguson based on the complaints of children who have experienced physical, verbal, and psychological abuse while under his custody. We will also be requesting the Bureau of Immigration to issue a Hold Departure Order on Mr. Ferguson to make sure that he will face his criminal cases in court,” Gatchalian said.

All 156 residents of the New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga have been accounted for by the DSWD.

The children – 78 boys and 78 girls – have been temporarily placed under the protective custody of the DSWD-3’s Reception and Study Center for Children in Lubao, Pampanga.

On Thursday, Gatchalian checked on the condition of the Pampanga child abuse victims, aged 3 months to 17 years.

“The DSWD strongly condemns any act of abuse against children and reaffirms its commitment to protect their rights and ensure their welfare,” Gatchalian said. (PNA)

