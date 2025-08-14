Cebu’s Yee tops Filipino finishers in Chengdu World Games debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s rising triathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee made a promising debut for the Philippine team, placing 24th in the elite men’s individual duathlon at the 2025 Chengdu World Games in China on Thursday, August 14.

The 23-year-old University of San Carlos standout emerged as the highest-placed Filipino among the three entries fielded by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP). He completed the race in 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 37 seconds, clocking 15:59 in the opening run, 45:11 after the bike transition, and 18:41 in the final run.

Teammates Maynard Pecson and John Ciron finished 28th (1:23:59) and 30th (1:26:50), respectively.

France’s Benjamin Choquert dominated the race in 1:14:14, followed by Belgium’s Arnaud Dely (1:14:23), Vincent Bierinckx (1:14:33), and Thubaut De Smet (1:15:05). Morocco’s Mohamed Nemsi (1:15:25) rounded out the top five.

READ: Cebu’s Franklin Ferdie Yee to represent PH in 2025 World Games

Yee began his athletic journey as a long-distance runner under the tutelage of veteran coach Arvin Loberanis before he transitioned into multisport competition.

His breakthrough came earlier this year at the Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain, where he finished fifth overall. It was a result that earned him a slot in Chengdu and was only his second international appearance.

While his 24th-place finish in China may not match his podium-chasing result in Bahrain, it adds another milestone to his young career and could open more opportunities for him to represent the country in future international races. /csl

