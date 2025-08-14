Filipinas bow out of MSIG Serenity Cup after stinging 1–1 draw with Myanmar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Team (PWNFT) Filipinas officially ended their 2025 ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup title retention bid with a heartbreaking 1–1 draw against Myanmar on Wednesday night, August 13, in Haiphong, Vietnam.

The Filipinas fell short of securing the crucial points needed in Group B, finishing with four points from one win, one loss, and one draw. A victory over Myanmar would have catapulted them to second place, dislodging eventual runner-up Australia, who finished with six points. Myanmar topped Group B with seven points.

In the pivotal match, Myanmar struck first courtesy of team captain Win Theingi Tun, who converted a penalty in the 33rd minute after being tackled by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel inside the box.

However, the Filipinas found a timely equalizer in the 71st minute through 17-year-old Nina Mathelus, who logged her first international goal as a member of the senior women’s team.

Both teams fought tooth and nail in the remaining minutes, but no further goals were scored, ending the match in a 1–1 draw.

“To our PWNT players, we thank you for stepping up to the challenge and playing hard until the end. You have made the country proud. We are looking forward to the next time you represent the country,” said PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez in a statement.

Head coach Mark Torcaso praised his young players for their courage and composure.

“I’m extremely proud of every one of our players. We gave a number of debuts to some of our young players, and I know our country will be proud of them. Nina came on and did a really good job—there’s still more to learn, but she scored a great goal. We saw Tea Pidding in the last game at just 16 years old, and we just want as many players as possible ready for the Asian Cup,” said Torcaso.

The Filipinas will now shift their focus to the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

