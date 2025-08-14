₱129M in winnings voided by Pagcor from unauthorized online bettors

MANILA, Philippines — In the first seven months of the year, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it had nullified at least ₱129 million in winnings from individuals prohibited from gambling online.

With the proliferation of online gaming in the country, Pagcor chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco said the agency has strictly enforced its “Know-Your-Costumer” (KYC) policy to ensure that unauthorized personalities are barred from gaming.

“We now have a secondary process in place, and Pagcor does not allow jackpot winnings to be paid out if we find out that you are a banned personality,” Tengco said during a Senate hearing on Thursday.

“As of July 2025, Pagcor has forfeited ₱129 million worth of winnings from individuals who should not have been allowed to play,” he said, responding to queries of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Among those prohibited from gambling are government workers, students and individuals below 21 years old.

But how does Pagcor prevent the payouts of winnings through e-wallets? Tengco just pointed to the amount they have so far voided.

“It is being blocked… As I mentioned, as of July 31, we have voided around ₱129 million to ₱130 million worth of transactions from individuals who were not supposed to be playing,” the Pagcor chief pointed out.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, however, presented a video recording, showing how one could easily register on two online gaming websites — Piso Game and BigWin29 — without undergoing KYC.

“So as we can see, the user was able to access the site immediately — they registered and could start playing right away, Mr. Chairman. No KYC, no ID verification, no biometrics,” Gatchalian said.

“You can start playing right away, so where is the KYC that we keep talking about? Are we just pretending? Where exactly is the KYC?” he further asked.

In the case of the Piso Game website, Pagcor assistant vice president Jeremy Luglug said it was illegal as it was not one of the listed websites allowed to operate online gambling.

BigWin29, on the other hand, was listed and Pagcor will investigate it, Luglug said.

“There’s no need to investigate; you should just shut it down immediately,” Gatchalian said. /das

