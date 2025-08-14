Lawmaker urges DPWH to enforce PNP-like ‘One-Strike Policy’ on corrupt engineers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is being urged to implement a one-strike policy—mirroring the approach taken by the Philippine National Police (PNP) toward rogue officers—to swiftly and decisively address corruption among its engineers.

In a statement on Thursday, Las Piñas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos said the DPWH should implement this system against its personnel, particularly district engineers, who are allegedly involved in irregularities.

According to Santos, such a move is needed right now to ensure that infrastructure projects are built properly, amid concerns that flood control projects might have been taken advantage of by corrupt politicians, government officials, and contractors.

“Public works projects are vital to national development. We cannot allow corrupt practices to compromise the quality, safety, and integrity of these initiatives,” Santos said.

“DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan must adopt a zero-tolerance approach, and that starts with immediately removing officials involved in anomalies.” he added.

The lawmaker said this is not just about his district anymore, rather, it is accountability on a bigger scope since many local government units and national agencies have raised concerns about alleged irregularities in local flood control and road projects.

“This is not just about Las Piñas. It’s about protecting taxpayer money and ensuring quality public service for all,” he noted.

Last August 5, Santos asked the DPWH to replace the district engineer for Las Piñas and Muntinlupa amid alleged involvement in questionable transactions — including a supposed transfer of funds for flood control.

Santos was referring to district engineer Isabelo Baleros, who allegedly asked that funds for several projects in Las Piñas be transferred from his district office to the DPWH’s regional office in the National Capital Region, without first consulting local officials.

The move, Santos said, was supposedly approved by Public Works Assistant Secretary Loreta Malaluan and confirmed by Secretary Manuel Bonoan without first consulting with the Office of the Mayor, the Office of the Congressional Representative, the City Engineering Office, or the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“This is a glaring act of bypassing local governance. How can you move hundreds of millions of pesos without informing the elected officials of the city? This reek of backroom maneuvering,” Santos claimed.

`Infrastructure funds’

“The people of Las Piñas are asking: Was there even a single project completed before the funds were shifted? Or is this about moving money to where it can be controlled by a select few?” Santos asked. “Infrastructure funds are meant to protect lives and property — not to be quietly moved around without accountability.”

During the hearing of the House of Representatives’ committee on public accounts on August 5, Santos reiterated these claims, noting that P450 million funds for 27 projects under the 2025 General Appropriations Act were transferred.

Bonoan, who was present during the hearing, said he understands Santos’ frustration, adding that he will consider the suggestions made.

Infrastructure projects, particularly those involving flood control, are being scrutinized right now by different bodies including the House in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

During his Sona, Marcos condemned government officials and contractors who allegedly earned kickbacks from flood control projects, saying that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Marcos’ condemnation came after Senator Panfilo Lacson warned that half of the country’s almost P2 trillion funds since 2011 for flood control projects may have been lost already — necessitating a thorough review of the projects.

The PNP, meanwhile, has implemented a one-strike policy for different issues. In 2023, former PNP chief retired Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the police force partnered with government agencies to intensify the campaign against illegal gambling activities nationwide through a “one strike and no-take policy.”

Under this one-strike policy, police officials who fail to eradicate illegal gambling in their areas of jurisdiction will be relieved from their posts immediately and charged under the doctrine of command responsibility.

In January 2023, then National Capital Region Police Office chief and now retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo imposed a “one-strike” policy against police officers firing their firearms during New Year festivities. With reports from Andrei Sabinay, INQUIRER.net trainee /mr

