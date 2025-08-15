Argao: Gun-for-hire group member, cohort nabbed: Guns, shabu seized

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Argao arrested a suspected member of the Roel Gomez Gun-for-Hire and Robbery Group and his cohort on Thursday afternoon, August 14 in the town’s Barangay Apo.

Argao police identified the suspect as Eduardo Lazaga Carreon, alias “Eddie,” 38.

He was served a warrant of arrest and apprehended by a tracker team of the Argao Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The warrant was issued on March 6 of last year by the Regional Trial Court Branch 93 in Argao, with bail set at P120,000.

Police said Carreon, a resident of Barangay Apo, was on the authorities’ wanted list and was a known member of the Roel Gomez group.

His 19-year-old companion, Jade Michael Montalla of Barangay Bae, Sibonga, was also arrested during the operation.

According to a report from the police, they conducted the operation after receiving a tip of the whereabouts of the main suspect from an informant.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly drew their firearms upon sensing the approaching police officers, but they were quickly cornered and subdued.

Police confiscated two .45 caliber pistols, bullets, and 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000 from the suspects.

The two arrested men were detained at the Argao Police Station.

Police said that they would turnover Carreon to the court that issued the warrant of arrest for a charge of illegal possession of firearm or the suspect violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Aside from that, Carreon would be facing another charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of illegal drugs.

Same charges would also be filed against Carreon’s cohort.

Argao is a municipality of the Province of Cebu located 67 kilometers south of Cebu City.

