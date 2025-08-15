Frasco: Capitol is responsible for Liloan Children’s Hospital funds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco of the 5th District of Cebu clarified that the construction and operation of the Liloan Children’s Hospital (LCH) is not a responsibility of his congressional office or that of the municipality of Liloan.

Republic Act No. 11886, which he authored, states that the establishment of the hospital is a responsibility of the Cebu Provincial Government, Frasco said.

He issued the clarification in response to a statement that Governor Pamela Baricuatro made asking him to focus on the construction of the LCH before pushing another legislation that seeks the upgrade of the Danao City Provincial Hospital.

Baricuatro further stated that a legislation was not needed to ensure the upgrade of the provincial hospital in Danao City.

She said that her administration was also working to ensure the upgrade of infirmaries in Cebu to level 1 hospitals and level 1 hospitals to the level 2 category.

“In response to the recent appeal of the good Governor to look into the Liloan Children’s Hospital, I wish to respectfully clarify that Republic Act No. 11886, which I principally authored, clearly states that funding for the establishment of the hospital is the responsibility of the Provincial Government of Cebu and not with the Office of the Congressman nor the Municipality of Liloan,” Frasco said in a statement.

Thus, he is making an appeal for Baricuatro “to prioritize the Liloan Children’s Hospital in the Provincial Development Plan and to include the necessary funding in the Province of Cebu’s annual budget for 2026.”

Liloan Children’s Hospital

Frasco said that such commitment from the Provincial Government “will help ensure the timely completion of the hospital and the swift delivery of much-needed specialized medical services to the children of Cebu and the Visayas.”

The project, estimated to cost at least P200 million, broke ground in July 2024.

“Despite the fact that the law mandates the Province of Cebu to fund the establishment of the hospital, through our efforts we have secured ₱50 million for 2025 from the Department of Health, which the Department of Budget and Management is set to release before September this year,” said Frasco in a statement.

“It is important to note that the construction of the first seven-storey building and the groundworks alone is estimated to cost roughly ₱200 million. The greater the allocation from both the National Government and the Province of Cebu, the sooner the hospital can be completed and made operational for the benefit of the public,” he further said.

According to R.A. No. 11886, the hospital will be placed under the “direct control and supervision of the Provincial Government of Cebu.”

In addition, it is the Capitol that is tasked to “provide the necessary funds for the establishment of the LCH.”

“The Secretary of Health shall include in the Department’s subsidy program, support for the capital outlay requirements of the LCH,” read part of the legislation that former President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law on June 29, 2022.

Frasco envisions the LCH to be a specialized medical facility that is similar to the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Manila.

“By situating a specialized pediatric hospital in Cebu, this initiative will serve not only the children of Cebu but also those across the Visayas,” read part of his statement.

“It will ease the burden on families who would otherwise have to travel to Manila for specialized pediatric care, saving them both time and significant expenses, while ensuring that children receive timely, world-class medical treatment closer to home,” his statement further said.

