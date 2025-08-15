P82.6M project from Korea turned over to Palawan’s coastal communities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Korean Government has injected over P80 million worth of project to help boost the coastal economy of Palawan and improve market access for the fisherfolk.

The project called the Northern Palawan Cold Chain and Distribution Hub for Seafood was inaugurated recently with key officials from the Korean and Philippine Governments in attendance.

Located near key fishing grounds, the hub consist of 10-ton cold and frozen storage, a 2-ton ice-making machine, and two refrigerated trucks that will ensure safer and fresher storage and improved distribution. It will be operated by local cooperatives, ensuring community ownership and long-term sustainability.

The Northern Palawan Cold Chain and Distribution Hub is projected to become a central seafood distribution point for the region—strengthening livelihoods and sustaining the coastal economy for years to come.

In addition to the infrastructure, the project also includes:

● Technical training for fisherfolk on fisheries value chain and cooperative operations

● Support for aquaculture and climate-smart livelihood activities

● Provision of logistics equipment, including transport boats and trucks

● Buyer matching to connect producers to broader markets

Funding

The project is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation, in partnership with the Municipalities of El Nido and Taytay, the Provincial Government of Palawan, and local fisherfolk cooperatives. It is part of a three-year initiative (2024–2026) with a total investment of approximately P82.6 million.

KOICA is South Korea’s leading government agency for Official Development Assistance (ODA). The foundation, on the other hand, is a specialized expert group within Good Neighbors, an international humanitarian Development NGO that is composed of professionals in business, finance, and agriculture.

The Foundation provides strategic and technical support for expanding community-based economic development initiatives, with a focus on microfinance, cooperatives, social enterprises, and climate resilience. The project aims to:

● Increase the income of fisherfolk and cooperatives

● Expand cooperative business operations and distribution networks

● Develop additional income sources such as aquaculture of sea cucumber and seaweed

Inclusive development

During the inauguration of Northern Palawan Cold Chain and Distribution Hub for Seafood, Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa highlighted the importance of Korean NGO partnerships in the Philippines.

“This facility reflects the shared commitment of the Korean Government, KOICA, and Korean NGOs to work hand in hand with local partners for sustainable, inclusive development,” he said.

“This cold chain and distribution hub is our direct response to the question: How can local fisherfolk keep their catch fresher for longer and sell it at a better price? It is designed to increase income, expand market access, and strengthen community-led businesses,” said Jinyoung Hyun, Secretary General of Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation.

Others who were in attendance included Lee Sang-hwa, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines; Jung Young-sun, country director of KOICA Philippines; Amy Alvarez, governor of Palawan; Jerome Oliveros, undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture; Ferdinand Jumapao, undersecretary of the Department of Tourism; Edna Gacot-Lim, mayor of El Nido; Norbert Lim, mayor of Taytay; representatives from 11 Korean NGOs active in the Philippines, including World Vision, Miral Foundation, and Camp Asia.

